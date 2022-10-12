In August, the interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (Annual Effective Global Rate, APR) stood at 2.45% (as in July), while those on new consumer credit disbursements at 8.61% (8.48 in the previous month). Thus Bank of Italy according to which the interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies were equal to 1.45 per cent (1.31 in the previous month), those for amounts up to 1 million euro were equal to 2.22 per cent, while the rates on new loans exceeding this threshold stood at 1.12 per cent. The interest rates on all outstanding deposits amounted to 0.32 per cent (as in the previous month).