Home Business Bank of Italy: mortgage rates at 2.45% in August
Business

Bank of Italy: mortgage rates at 2.45% in August

by admin

In August, the interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (Annual Effective Global Rate, APR) stood at 2.45% (as in July), while those on new consumer credit disbursements at 8.61% (8.48 in the previous month). Thus Bank of Italy according to which the interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies were equal to 1.45 per cent (1.31 in the previous month), those for amounts up to 1 million euro were equal to 2.22 per cent, while the rates on new loans exceeding this threshold stood at 1.12 per cent. The interest rates on all outstanding deposits amounted to 0.32 per cent (as in the previous month).

See also  Ferrari, the short list for the new CEO is ready. First all-electric red in 2025

You may also like

Cathie Wood buys Adobe as the stock collapses...

Opportunities on the stock market: New uncertainties after...

vivo X90 series appearance exposure new design language...

Cellularline shareholders do not adhere to the takeover...

The iPhone 14 has seen its first major...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 11.10.2022

Closing丨The Shanghai Index rose 0.19%, and the new...

Philips appoints Roy Jakobs as new President and...

From New Year’s Day in 2023, plug-in mixing...

Tim collapses to historic lows (-60% YTD), a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy