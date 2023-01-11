The Bank of Italy’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan defines the objectives and actions that the institution intends to undertake to best carry out its institutional mission, in a context characterized by uncertainty due to the pandemic crisis, geopolitical tensions, rising costs of energy supplies, inflationary pressures and new phases of monetary policy at global and European level.

The plan represents a tool for facing challenges, managing risks and seizing opportunities, describing the objectives and actions to encourage the reallocation of resources on strategic priorities and the pursuit of organizational and management improvements to ensure efficiency.

The plan defines five strategic objectives:

– enhance efforts for a stable and secure financial system;

– promote innovation in the economic and financial field in Italy and in Europe;

– strengthen the protection of customers of banking and financial services,

– promoting the energy and environmental transition;

– make the organization increasingly inclusive, efficient and capable of innovating.