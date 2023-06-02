Bank of Italy, Panetta favored instead of Visco. For him future in the Sx?

Bank of Italy, the tender for the succession of Visco passes from the EU

Ignatius Visco is about to leave armchair of Governor of Bank of Italy. He reiterated this himself during his speech on Final considerations. “As regards the ‘special’ institution which I have served, in different roles, for fifty years and which I am preparing to leave this year, I am sure that it will be able to base its work on this awareness in the years to come”. Who will be the successor of Visco since November 1? The main candidate – we read in Repubblica – is Fabio Panetta (present yesterday at the conference), that Prime Minister Giorgia Melons wanted by his side like Minister of Economy. The dry refusal had been uttered precisely in view of the possible assignment to the central bank, to which Panetta has dedicated his entire internal and external career. Since 2020 he has moved to Frankfurt as Italian representative in Executive Board of the ECB.

And on closer inspection – continues Repubblica – the only unknown which weighs on his appointment in via Nazionale refers precisely to that chair in Frankfurt, which by practice it should be up to an Italian. But since there is no written rule which establishes this, for a possible replacement – the most accredited name is that of Piero Cipollone, current deputy general manager of the Bank of Italy – one will have to go through a political negotiation with European partners and weighs on this the unknown factor of the ratification of the Mes. Meanwhile, rumors begin to circulate about the outgoing Governor Ignazio Viscopossible that it could become a card for the leftThe Democratic Party could offer him one weight chaireven if it is still early for this step, rumors are starting to circulate.

