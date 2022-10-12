In August, loans to the private sector, corrected on the basis of the harmonized methodology agreed within the European System of Central Banks (ESCB), grew by 4.4% over twelve months (3.8 in the previous month).

Thus Bank of Italy in the publication “Banks and money: national series” according to which loans to households increased by 4.1% over twelve months (4.0 in the previous month) and those to non-financial companies by 4.8% (against 3.7 percent in the previous month). Private sector deposits grew by 2.7% over twelve months (compared to 3.5 in July); bond funding decreased by 8.6 per cent over the same period of the previous year (-8.7 in July).