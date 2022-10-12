Home Business Bank of Italy: private loans up 4.4% over twelve months in August
Business

In August, loans to the private sector, corrected on the basis of the harmonized methodology agreed within the European System of Central Banks (ESCB), grew by 4.4% over twelve months (3.8 in the previous month).

Thus Bank of Italy in the publication “Banks and money: national series” according to which loans to households increased by 4.1% over twelve months (4.0 in the previous month) and those to non-financial companies by 4.8% (against 3.7 percent in the previous month). Private sector deposits grew by 2.7% over twelve months (compared to 3.5 in July); bond funding decreased by 8.6 per cent over the same period of the previous year (-8.7 in July).

