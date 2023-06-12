Bank of Italy: private sector loans down in April

According to the latest monthly publication “Banks and money: national series” by Bank of Italy, in April there was a slowdown in loans to the private sector. The main cause was the contraction in credit to businesses, which led to a decrease of 0.5% on an annual basis, compared to +0.3% in the previous month.

Analyzing the data in more detail, it emerges that loans to households recorded a growth of 1.4% on an annual basis, although slowing down compared to the +1.9% of the previous month. Conversely, loans to businesses decreased by 1.9%, worsening compared to the -1.1% recorded in the previous month.