Interest rates on new mortgages to families rise in October. As can be seen from the tables of the Bank of Italy, interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (Annual Effective Global Rate, Taeg) stood at 3.23 per cent (2 .65 in September), while those on new consumer credit disbursements at 8.94 per cent (8.83 in the previous month).

Deposit rates on all outstanding deposits amounted to 0.37 per cent (0.34 in the previous month).