Istat, Citizenship income cut by one in five

The reduction in the duration of the citizen’s income in 2023 will affect “about 846,000 individuals, i.e. just over one in five beneficiaries”: said the president of the National Institute of Statistics, Gian Carlo Blangiardo, in a hearing in the Chamber on budget maneuver 2023. If we consider only the beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59, the cut will affect more than a third of them, explains the president.

“The reduction in the duration – explains the president of Istat – would mainly involve small households (in particular, it involves more than half of single individuals) and the male component, and would involve almost half of the beneficiaries aged between 45 and 59 years old,” he added. Furthermore, the reduction “includes a third of NEETs between the ages of 18 and 29 who are beneficiaries of the Income, and is characterized by slightly higher levels of education than the rest of the beneficiaries belonging to the same age group”.