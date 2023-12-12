Home » Bank of Italy, skyrocketing mortgage rates: blow for families
Bank of Italy, skyrocketing mortgage rates: blow for families

Mortgages, new blow for Italian families

In October interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to families for the purchase of a house (incidental expenses included) increased to 4.72%. This is an increase of 0.17%. This is the Bank of Italy survey. The rate on new consumer credit disbursements stood at 10.46 percent (10.52 in the previous month). The interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies were equal to 5.46 percent (5.35 in the previous month), those for amounts up to 1 million euros were equal to 5.95 percent, while the rates on new loans exceeding this threshold stood at 5.17 percent. The interest rates on all outstanding deposits were 0.92 percent (0.86 in the previous month).

