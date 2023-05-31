Home » Bank of Italy, Visco: “It is possible to improve the Pnrr, there is no time to lose”
Bank of Italy, Visco: "It is possible to improve the Pnrr, there is no time to lose"

Bank of Italy, Visco: "It is possible to improve the Pnrr, there is no time to lose"

“Improvements of the Pnrr are possible. In pursuing any changes, however, it is necessary to take into account the tight program agreed with the European authorities; in this regard, continuous dialogue with the Commission is absolutely necessary, as well as useful and constructive. There is no time to lose”.

This was stated by the Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, in his final remarks on the occasion of the presentation of the Annual Report.

“Presumed inadequacies are discussed in the collective debate regarding its design, the limited time horizon for achieving the objectives, the possible deficiencies in the ability to implement the measures, but it must be strongly emphasized that the Plan represents a rare, and in the valid complex, an attempt to define a strategic vision for the country,” he added.

“Also for this reason, in addition to investments and other spending interventions, it is crucial to implement the ambitious reform programme, which has been awaited for too long, contained in it. It is therefore a crucial point; however, it must be part of a broader long-term strategy to facilitate the transformation of our economy”, Visco continued.

