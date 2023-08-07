Bank of Japan Considers Adjusting Monetary Policy Stance Amid Rising Inflation and Wage Growth

Title: Bank of Japan Considers Adjusting Monetary Easing Policy as Inflation Rises

Date: August 9, 2023

Japan’s central bank, the Bank of Japan (BOJ), has revealed that its members have reached a consensus on adjusting the current large-scale monetary easing policy. While the BOJ has not yet changed its monetary policy stance, it is expected that adjustments to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy will be made to maintain accommodative policies, providing flexibility while addressing rising domestic inflation and improving wage growth.

As Japan experiences a sustained increase in inflation, the Japanese government has acknowledged widening price increases. However, there is still skepticism regarding the BOJ’s ability to stably achieve its 2% inflation target. The recent adjustments to the YCC policy may serve as a precursor to Japan’s withdrawal from its monetary easing policy.

The BOJ raised its core CPI growth forecast for fiscal year 2023 to 2.5%, indicating a shift in its inflation expectations. Domestic inflation continues to grow, with Japan’s consumer price index excluding fresh food rising 3.3% year-on-year in June. Despite this, the BOJ has lowered its inflation forecast for fiscal year 2024 to 1.9%, and for 2025, it remains at 1.6%, both below the 2% target.

According to experts, achieving the 2% inflation target remains challenging for Japan due to factors such as imported goods’ type inflation. To achieve price growth stability, the Japanese government must focus on structural reforms and immigration policies to enhance the country’s potential economic growth capacity.

The sustainability of meeting the 2% inflation target also depends on wage growth. While the average salary increase rate reached a 30-year high during the spring labor negotiations, the growth of nominal wage income still lags behind rising prices. The recovery of Japan’s real economy is crucial for steady wage growth, which requires continuous technological progress and improved return on assets.

Given the challenges in achieving stable inflation, the BOJ is unlikely to change its policy without full confidence in reaching the 2% inflation target. The BOJ’s top priority remains focused on achieving the inflation target. However, if inflation does not slow down in the short term, tighter monetary policy, including abandoning yield curve management, may be utilized to combat inflation.

The recent adjustment to the YCC policy, the largest so far, is seen as the BOJ’s first step towards exiting its ultra-loose monetary policy. The adjustment allows for a relaxation of the long-term interest rate control target to the range of plus or minus 1%. This decision is expected to have implications for Japan’s stock market, bond market, and foreign exchange rates.

As Japan tackles inflationary pressures, the Bank of Japan’s decisions on monetary policy adjustments will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic future. It remains to be seen how these adjustments will impact Japan’s inflation outlook and economic stability moving forward.

