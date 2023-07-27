Bank of Japan Considers Adjusting Yield Curve Control Policy, Surprising the Market

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to hold its monetary policy meeting this Friday, and the market had generally expected the central bank to maintain its super-loose policy. However, recent reports from Japanese media indicate that there may be surprises in store.

According to the Nikkei News, the BOJ is set to discuss adjusting its yield curve control (YCC) policy at the meeting. The proposed adjustment would aim to keep long-term interest rates above the upper limit of 0.5% to enhance the flexibility of the central bank’s policy. The YCC policy, introduced in 2016, is an interest rate tool used to maintain the yield curve at expected levels by setting target levels for yields of different durations.

Currently, the BOJ’s YCC policy sets the yield fluctuation range of 10-year Japanese government bonds at ±0.5%. If the proposed adjustments are approved, the lower limit of the bond yield will remain the same, but the upper limit will be higher than 0.5%. Expanding the range of yield fluctuations will allow the BOJ to reduce the scale of bond purchases, making monetary policy more flexible and sustainable.

However, there are doubts regarding whether the BOJ will indeed make these adjustments this week, as the current market consensus expects the central bank to maintain the status quo. People close to the BOJ have signaled recently that there is no urgency to solve the side effects caused by the YCC policy at the moment, as market operations remain stable.

A Wall Street News article earlier this week reported the predictions of 50 economists surveyed by the media. They all believed that the BOJ would keep the key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1%. More than 80% of the economists also expected the YCC policy to remain unchanged.

On the other hand, 18% of the surveyed economists predicted that the BOJ would adjust the YCC policy, the highest proportion since March 2021. Major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, UBS, Nomura, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, all share the belief that the BOJ will indeed make adjustments to the YCC policy at this meeting.

Economists at Nomura see this week’s meeting as an opportune time to tweak the YCC policy. They expect the economic outlook to highlight the coexistence of future monetary easing and the risk of inflation exceeding the BOJ’s forecasts. If the current YCC policy continues to be implemented, market distortions and other side effects will intensify, making it inevitable for YCC to be abolished.

Meanwhile, the leading indicator of domestic inflation in Japan, Tokyo’s CPI in July (excluding fresh food), is expected to fall below 3% for the first time since September last year. This supports BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s view that “cost-driven inflation has peaked” and strengthens the argument for maintaining loose stimulus measures.

In conclusion, the BOJ’s upcoming monetary policy meeting has generated speculation and differing opinions regarding the adjustment of the YCC policy. While the majority expects the central bank to maintain the status quo, there is a significant minority that anticipates adjustments to be made. The decision will have implications for Japan’s economic outlook and the effectiveness of the BOJ’s stimulus measures.

Disclaimer: This article does not constitute personal investment advice and does not take into account individual investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Readers should consider whether the opinions expressed herein are applicable to their own circumstances and invest accordingly at their own risk.

