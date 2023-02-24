Home Business Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda: ‘Japan’s current monetary policy is appropriate’
Business

Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda: ‘Japan’s current monetary policy is appropriate’

by admin
Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda: ‘Japan’s current monetary policy is appropriate’

“Japan’s current monetary policy is appropriate.” So Kazuo Ueda, the economist appointed by the Japanese premier

Fumio Kishida to the position of governor of the Bank of Japan BoJ, in place of the current outgoing president Haruhiko Kuroda, close to the expiry of the mandate (in April), in the hearing in the lower house of Parliament. (House of Representatives, Shugiin).

Ueda underlined the need to “guide monetary policy on the basis of the economy, prices (therefore the inflation trend) and their outlook”.

“It takes some time for monetary policy to produce its effects on the economy – the Japanese economist recalled – In supporting the Japanese economy with the easing of monetary policy, the Bank of Japan must support the efforts of the companies aiming to raise wages.

The Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, continues to confirm its status as a white fly among the most important central banks in the world, due to its obstinacy in pursuing an extremely accommodating monetary policy, focused on negative rates and yield curve control (YCC ).

See also  Huitai Medical: Net profit in 2021 is about 208 million yuan, an increase of 87.7% year-on-year | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Tokyo Stock Exchange +1.18%, focus on Bank of...

Alpitour creates its Benefit Company for the under...

Guerra, Prodi: “Putin asked me to give Berlusconi’s...

Guerra, Prodi: “Putin asked me to give Berlusconi’s...

The 99,800 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i is even...

Bank of Japan, Ueda: ‘Japan needs more time...

Polls show that 2 out of 3 Italians...

Polls show that 2 out of 3 Italians...

Inflation Japan: consumer price index +4.3% in January,...

Hong Kong Exchange, CEO: Excess savings of $2.5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy