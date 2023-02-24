“Japan’s current monetary policy is appropriate.” So Kazuo Ueda, the economist appointed by the Japanese premier

Fumio Kishida to the position of governor of the Bank of Japan BoJ, in place of the current outgoing president Haruhiko Kuroda, close to the expiry of the mandate (in April), in the hearing in the lower house of Parliament. (House of Representatives, Shugiin).

Ueda underlined the need to “guide monetary policy on the basis of the economy, prices (therefore the inflation trend) and their outlook”.

“It takes some time for monetary policy to produce its effects on the economy – the Japanese economist recalled – In supporting the Japanese economy with the easing of monetary policy, the Bank of Japan must support the efforts of the companies aiming to raise wages.

The Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, continues to confirm its status as a white fly among the most important central banks in the world, due to its obstinacy in pursuing an extremely accommodating monetary policy, focused on negative rates and yield curve control (YCC ).