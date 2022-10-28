© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing – On Friday, the Bank of Japan announced the results of its latest interest rate meeting. The Bank of Japan continued to maintain the interest rate at -0.1%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan pointed out that the uncertainty of the Japanese economy is extremely high, and it also faces downside risks.

The Bank of Japan predicts that the GDP growth rate in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be 2%, which is lower than the previously expected value of 2.4%. The GDP growth rate in fiscal year 2023 is expected to be 1.9%, which is lower than the previous expectation of 2.0%. The GDP growth rate in fiscal year 2024 is expected to grow was 1.5%, higher than the previous forecast of 1.3%.

The Bank of Japan reiterated that it has no restrictions on buying Japanese government bonds, keeping the annual cap on ETF purchases unchanged at 12 trillion yen.

Japanese corporate profits are likely to remain elevated, supported by pent-up demand and a weak yen, the Bank of Japan said. The bank expects global inflation to gradually decline and overseas economies to continue to grow moderately.

The Bank of Japan expects core inflation in fiscal 2022 to be 2.9%, up from 2.3% previously expected.

At the time of writing, it was down 0.35% at 146.49.

