“The only regret I have is that I couldn’t get Japan’s inflation back to 2%”. Thus the governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda, whose mandate is about to expire on April 8, today commented on his work as central banker. The number one of the BoJ spoke from Davos, where the World Economic Forum is underway:

“At least, during my mandate, we eradicated deflation – said the governor of the Bank of Japan – Economic growth has also strengthened since 2013” ​​and “accommodative monetary policy has helped change Japan’s economic structure”.

“Unfortunately – Kuroda was forced to admit – we have not yet achieved the inflation target in a sustainable way. That’s the only regret I have.”

The Bank of Japan was in the spotlight this week with the surprise decision by Kuroda & Co. not to make any changes to its YCC-yield curve control policy.

The BoJ, white fly among the main central banks in the world for the ultra-expansionary monetary policy that it continues to pursue – based on negative rates and on an unleashed QE to say the least – has also announced that it has left the cost of money unchanged at -0 .1%, thus also confirming its negative interest rate policy.

The target on the Made in Japan interest rate range was reiterated, changed in the December meeting from the previous range between -0.25% and 0.25% to the new band between -0.5% and +0, 5%.

Japan’s core inflation as measured by the core consumer price index was released today: the core CPI trend showed that inflation rose by 4% year-on-year in December, bringing the fastest growth high since December 1981, in line with expectations.

The core CPI strengthened from +3.7% the previous month, rising at twice the pace of the Bank of Japan’s inflation target of 2%.

The figure also remained above the BoJ’s target for the ninth consecutive month.

The headline CPI index also grew on an annual basis by 4%, lower than the +4.4% estimated by economists, however accelerating the pace compared to the previous +3.8%.

On a monthly basis, Japan’s core consumer price index rose 0.2%.

From Kuroda’s words it emerged how the Japanese central banker practically snubbed the figure released today: the rises in the CPI index, in his opinion, do not in fact equate to a growth in inflation at a rate of 2% which can be considered sustainable.