In what was the last meeting chaired by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the Bank of Japan left Japan’s interest rates unchanged at -0.1%, confirming its monetary policy focused on negative rates.

The BoJ reiterated its target on Japanese government bond (JGB) rates around zero per cent.

The tolerated fluctuation band for rates has also been reaffirmed

of 10-year government bonds, between -50 and +50 basis points.

In the press release announcing the monetary policy announcements, the Boj highlighted that inflation in Japan measured by the consumer price index is around 4% and that expectations on rates are strengthening.

Meanwhile, according to what was reported by the Kyodo news agency, the upper house of Parliament today approved the appointment of Kazuo Ueda as the next governor of the Bank of Japan, in place of the outgoing Kuroda, after the go ahead on the eve arrived from the lower house.

Parliament also voted in favor of Shinichi Uchida and Ryozo Himino, candidates to assume the positions of deputy governors of the Bank of Japan.

