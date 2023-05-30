Bank of Japan, Ueda: ‘inflation has not reached the 2% target in a sustainable way’

“Japan’s inflation rate has not sustainably hit its 2% target.” This is what Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said, adding that he estimates a sharp slowdown in inflation towards the middle of the 2023 fiscal year.

“Inflation should then recover, but uncertainty is high,” added the head of Japan’s central bank.

Consequently, “since there is still a way to go to achieve a stable 2% inflation rate, the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy will remain accommodative”.

Ueda also indicated that “the BoJ will continue with the bond purchase operations”.