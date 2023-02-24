“I will work with the government to steer monetary policy appropriately. Japan needs more time for inflation to sustainably test the 2% target”. So Kazuo Ueda, the economist appointed by the Japanese premier

Fumio Kishida to the position of governor of the Bank of Japan BoJ, in place of the current outgoing president Haruhiko Kuroda, close to the expiry of the mandate (in April), in the hearing in the lower house of Parliament. (House of Representatives, Shugiin).

“Usually, monetary policy responds early to demand-driven inflation but not immediately to supply-driven inflation.”

The goal, continued Ueda, “is to achieve price stability in a sustainable and stable way”.

Among other things, “Japan’s inflation is expected to fall below 2% around the middle of the next fiscal year” (which in Japan starts on April 1st).