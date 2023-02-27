“By itself, monetary policy cannot raise prices immediately.” Thus Kazuo Ueda, the economist appointed by the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida to the position of governor of the Bank of Japan BoJ, in place of the current outgoing president Haruhiko Kuroda, close to the expiry of the mandate (in April), ‘exonerated’ in the hearing at the Upper House of Parliament of Japan the role of extremely accommodative monetary policy in contributing to the rise in inflation.

“In the event that an external shock is prolonged, it is possible that it is not an accommodating monetary policy that causes prices to rise”, therefore inflation.

Kazuo Ueda substantially repeated what he had reported last Friday to the lower house of Parliament. (House of Representatives).

The Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, continues to confirm its status as a white fly among the most important central banks in the world, due to its obstinacy in pursuing an extremely accommodating monetary policy, focused on negative rates and yield curve control (YCC ).