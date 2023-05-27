Bank of Jiangsu launched the first batch of carbon emission reduction support tools in Jiangsu Province to help the economic and social green and low-carbon transformation_中证网

China Securities Network News (Wang Luo) Recently, under the guidance of the Nanjing Branch of the People’s Bank of China, the Bank of Jiangsu launched the first batch of carbon emission reduction support tools in Jiangsu Province, and issued a loan fund of 871 million yuan, actively contributing financial power to the green development of the economy and society.

It is reported that the carbon emission reduction support tool is a structural monetary policy tool launched by the People’s Bank of China to implement the national “double carbon” strategy. By providing low-cost funds to financial institutions, the People’s Bank of China further supports financial institutions in providing preferential interest rate loans to projects with significant carbon emission reduction effects in key areas of carbon emission reduction.

At the beginning of this year, Bank of Jiangsu was qualified to use carbon emission reduction support tools for corporate banks in Jiangsu Province. In order to allow policy dividends to benefit more carbon emission reduction enterprises, the bank has vigorously promoted the loan business of carbon emission reduction projects. At present, it has helped 10 enterprises to obtain low-cost funds from the central bank, which is expected to drive carbon dioxide emission reductions up to 135,900 tons per year. . In terms of the application of carbon emission reduction support tools, Bank of Jiangsu ranks first among corporate banks in Jiangsu Province in terms of capital investment scale, number of loans, number of customers served, and carbon emission reduction, setting an example for local commercial banks to support green development.

Bank of Jiangsu is actively taking advantage of policy dividends and continuously increasing support for key areas such as clean energy. For the 120MW distributed photovoltaic power generation project in Yancheng High-tech Zone, Bank of Jiangsu provided a project loan of 330 million yuan and gave preferential interest rates. After the project is completed, it is expected to achieve an average annual power generation of 132.92 million kWh, which is of great significance for reducing social energy consumption, reducing electricity costs for enterprises, improving the ecological environment, and promoting urban economic development.

Bank of Jiangsu has always kept in mind the mission of serving the local economy, strives to be a “three good students” who implement policies, comply with regulations and market performance, conscientiously implement the “double carbon” strategy, and continue to use its profound professional management capabilities and solid basic research capabilities Contribute to the high-quality development of green finance. The bank has pioneered a number of green financial products such as “green innovation combination loan”, “ESG performance-linked loan”, “carbon account-linked loan” and “environmental protection guarantee” in the country, and has led the National Green Finance Committee and the head office of the People’s Bank of China to “biological diversity”. Research on a number of cutting-edge topics and standards such as Sexual Finance, Transformational Finance, etc., and the research results have been highly recognized by the government and international rating agencies.

Data show that as of the end of the first quarter of this year, the balance of green credit of Bank of Jiangsu was 269.1 billion yuan, an increase of 33.6% over the end of the previous year, of which the balance of clean energy loans increased by 34.2% over the end of the previous year. The proportion and growth rate of green credit are directly managed by the head office of the People’s Bank of China. Among the 24 banks in China, it remains in the forefront.