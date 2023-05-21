Bank of Jiangsu Releases 2022 Green Finance Development Report Green Finance Demonstrates Endogenous Growth Momentum_中证网

China Securities Network News (Wang Luo) Recently, the Bank of Jiangsu released the 2022 Green Finance Development Report, and once again handed over the answer sheet for the high-quality development of green finance. As of the end of 2022, the balance of green credit of Bank of Jiangsu has crossed the 200 billion yuan mark, reaching 201.5 billion yuan, which perfectly interprets the goal and determination of Bank of Jiangsu to “speed up and stay ahead” in green finance, and also demonstrates the bank’s strong green finance The endogenous growth momentum of the bank helped the bank create a “second growth curve”.

Practice hard and firmly grasp the two key core technologies

In 2022, Bank of Jiangsu will practice two key core technologies in the field of green finance, that is, “coordinated promotion of groupization” to create the main color of green development, and “deep promotion of professional operation” to create the main force of green finance.

Through the “Green +” business strategy, Bank of Jiangsu highlights the group’s green development background, and establishes a green financial group covering nine business segments: corporate credit, investment banking, inclusive, online finance, cross-border, retail, interbank, wealth management, and leasing Product System. In Guangdong, Bank of Jiangsu provided support for wind power companies to issue green overseas bonds; in Beijing, Bank of Jiangsu supported low-carbon transformation of enterprises through “carbon neutral” bonds; in Jiangsu, Bank of Jiangsu innovated the first project revenue bill and the first farmland Leading products such as water conservancy special bonds and the first green bond. In addition, Bank of Jiangsu joined hands with Shanghai Clearing House and Orient Securities to launch the first “pledged credit enhancement + green bond” dual-label income certificate business in the market, striving to be the “pioneer” of green scene innovation in interbank business.

As of the end of 2022, the Bank of Jiangsu Group’s caliber green investment and financing scale was 320.3 billion yuan, an increase of 109.6 billion yuan from the end of the previous year, a growth rate of 52%. Green bonds, green inclusive, green retail, green leasing, green wealth management and other businesses have diversified development, and the business scale has grown by more than 140% year-on-year.

Bank of Jiangsu has built a major force in green finance through specialized operations. It has pioneered a number of special products such as “EOD project loans” and “carbon account-linked loans” in the country, and is at the forefront of the industry in the country. Management, customer ESG rating, environmental and climate stress testing” as the three major environmental and social risk management systems; lead the National Green Finance Committee, the People’s Bank of China Head Office “Biodiversity Finance” and “Transformation Finance” and other industry standard construction and topics Research and lead the development of industry technology.

By the end of 2022, the balance of green credit of Bank of Jiangsu was 201.5 billion yuan, an increase of 74.3 billion yuan over the end of the previous year, a growth rate of 58%; the balance of clean energy loans was 27.5 billion yuan, an increase of 17 billion yuan over the end of the previous year, a growth rate of 162%; The growth rate and proportion of credit are both leading among the 24 banks directly managed by the head office of the People’s Bank of China, and the bank has made remarkable achievements in green financial development.

Open and share to create two ecosystems

In 2022, Bank of Jiangsu, with an open and shared mind, will strive to build two major ecosystems, the bank-government and the bank-bank, and gather the synergy of green financial development.

In terms of bank-government cooperation, Bank of Jiangsu continues to deepen cooperation with government departments, and has successively established cooperative relationships with the Ministry of Finance, Jiangsu Provincial Department of Finance, Jiangsu Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, Jiangsu Provincial Department of Water Resources, Jiangsu Provincial Energy Bureau, etc. The project provides convenient policies and preferential services, including diversified products such as green innovation portfolio loans, environmental protection loans, water-saving loans, green ticket e-subsidies, and Jiangsu Carbon Financing. Among them, the Bank of Jiangsu issued more than 7 billion yuan through the “Su Tanrong” product, supported 356 green small and micro enterprises, and achieved an annual reduction of 546,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The bank also carried out in-depth “Golden Ring” dialogue between government, banks and enterprises to build a communication and cooperation platform for the professional operation of green finance. Provide multi-level services.

Faced with the rapid development of the domestic green finance market, Bank of Jiangsu actively conveyed the advanced experience and good practices of green finance to the market. In 2022, Bank of Jiangsu, relying on the “Ronglianchuang” inter-industry exchange platform, initiated the establishment of a small and medium-sized bank green finance alliance, carried out practical experience sharing of “Equator Principles in China“, and helped small and medium-sized “Equator Banks” build environmental and social risk management capabilities, and service scope Covering the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other regions. The bank joined hands with banking institutions in the province to issue the “Jiangsu Banking Industry Green Financial Services Self-Discipline Convention”, and jointly established a banking industry green finance expert group to discuss the development of green finance in the province.

Internal and external training linking two markets

As the first city commercial bank in China to adopt the “Equator Principles” and “Responsible Principles” at the same time, Bank of Jiangsu has made plans and plans for the construction of Equator Banks and responsible banks, and actively promoted the implementation of internationalization strategies.

In 2022, Bank of Jiangsu was selected as a member of the “Sino-British Financial Institutions Sustainable Information Disclosure Working Group”, jointly launched the “Joint Action Plan for Banking Financial Institutions to Support Biodiversity Conservation” with more than 120 banks around the world, and was successfully selected as the “United Nations Environment Program Financial Initiative” Organize Banking Council “Middle East Asia region director representatives, become the only financial institution in the Middle East Asia region that is qualified to participate in the top-level design of global sustainable finance after the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, connecting the international and domestic markets, and actively telling Chinese stories.

Over the years, Bank of Jiangsu has pursued the harmonious coexistence of man, nature, environment and society, actively incorporated the pursuit of harmony and unification of economy, society and environment into its own development goals, not only proactively embarked on the path of endogenously driven green financial development, It also demonstrates the ability and determination of the sustainable development of China‘s banking industry.