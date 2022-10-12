Home Business Bank of Korea Raises Rates by Another 50bps – WSJ
Bank of Korea Raises Rates by Another 50bps – WSJ

The Bank of Korea raised interest rates sharply for the second time in three months in response to aggressive monetary tightening in the United States and high inflation in South Korea.

The Bank of Korea on Wednesday raised its benchmark seven-day repo rate by 50 basis points to 3.00%. Before that, the bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time in July and 25 basis points in August.

Twenty-two of 25 analysts previously polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the Bank of Korea to resume massive rate hikes, citing its urgency to deal with the Fed’s faster-than-expected pace of rate hikes and domestic concerns. high inflation rate.

South Korean policymakers have been watching the won’s sharp decline against the dollar. The Fed has raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points in each of its last three meetings and is likely to hike again sharply in November. A weaker won could lead to the risk of foreign capital fleeing the country.

