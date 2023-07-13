Bank Wealth Management Companies Launch Discounts on Wealth Management Products, Including 0% Management Fee Rates

Title: Wealth Management Companies Offer Discounts in Response to Market Recovery

Subtitle: Residents’ increased willingness to invest prompts wealth management firms to launch promotional offers

Date: [Insert Date]

As the wealth management market continues its gradual recovery and residents show a growing interest in investment opportunities, wealth management companies are strategically launching discounted promotions. Several bank wealth management companies have recently announced reduced fee rates on select wealth management products, particularly fixed-income and cash management products.

These rate reductions are part of a marketing strategy to attract and benefit consumers in a competitive market. However, analysts emphasize that while these discounts provide short-term gains, it is crucial to improve the management of wealth management products to meet individual consumer needs and sustainably increase their wealth value.

Various products have seen rate reductions, with some wealth management companies even discounting the fixed management fee rate to 0%. Bank of China Merchants, Industrial Bank, and China Merchants Bank are among the institutions offering preferential rates for certain wealth management products. For instance, China Merchants Bank reduced the fixed investment management fee rate of a closed-end fixed-income product from 0.2% to 0.05% (annualized) and the sales service fee rate from 0.15% to 0.05%. Similarly, Industrial Bank lowered the investment management fee rate from 0.3% to 0.01% and the sales service fee rate from 0.3% to 0.15%.

It is important to note that a few wealth management companies have discounted the fixed management fee rate to 0%. For example, Ningyin Wealth Management adjusted the sales service fee rate for one of its cash management products from 0.4% (annualized) to 0.15% (annualized), while the fixed management fee rate has been reduced to 0%.

Wealth management companies are primarily reducing their fees to enhance the attractiveness of their products and expand their customer base. Yang Haiping, a researcher at the Securities and Futures Research Institute of the Central University of Finance and Economics, stated, “The reduction in management and sales service fees aims to make wealth management products more appealing, especially fixed-income products, which may experience yield performance challenges in the second half of the year.”

Moreover, the reduction in fees puts pressure on wealth management companies to achieve growth in the second half of the year, as the scale of wealth management in June decreased by nearly 0.9 trillion, reaching around 26.3 trillion. To address this decline, companies are focusing on attracting customers through discounted rates.

While lower fees benefit consumers in the short term, experts believe that improving the management level of wealth management products and meeting individual consumer demands are crucial for sustained value growth. Additionally, investors are advised to choose wealth management products based on their risk tolerance, income situation, and performance comparison benchmark. Diversification and selecting recognized wealth management companies are also recommended.

In June, the banking wealth management industry saw an increase in the number of new product launches compared to the previous month. However, the average monthly and annualized yields of wealth management products have decreased slightly, indicating a gradual cooling down in returns.

With the market recovery in progress, wealth management companies are adapting to meet consumer demands by offering promotional discounts. As residents’ willingness to invest grows, this trend is expected to continue, leading to further developments in the wealth management market.

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice.