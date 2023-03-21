The Swiss Bankers Association supports the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. It is the best solution for quickly restoring the trust that has been lost, says Marcel Rohner, President of the Swiss Bankers Association, in the “Talk of the Day”.



Marcel Rohner is President of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA). The Swiss manager has worked in the financial sector for thirty years and was CEO of UBS between July 2007 and February 2009.

SRF News: You support the takeover deal. How come?

Marcel Rohner: What would have been the alternative? The alternative would have been for Credit Suisse to be wound up according to the “too big to fail” rules. Ultimately, the takeover by UBS was the better alternative, because it was less harmful, than the state liquidation. The key thing for me was that the banking system continued to function normally on Monday.

Do you fear lasting damage to Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center?

I don’t think the trust has been destroyed. The financial industry was able to solve a major problem through very effective cooperation between regulators, supervisors, the Federal Council and the banks involved. That was a sign of strength, not weakness.

The takeover creates a new giant. The new UBS has a balance sheet total that is twice as large as Swiss GDP. How do you rate this big bank?

This is a very big player in the market, we would rather still have two or more banks of this size. But we don’t yet know how UBS will implement this acquisition. We’ll have to wait and see. I have no fears of a monopoly position. Customers decide for themselves where they want to invest their savings or finance their mortgages. We assume that competition will also be guaranteed under the new constellation.

Bonuses are under pressure again. Do you understand this popular anger?

This discussion is justified. The more responsibility managers have, the better you have to look at how high the bonuses are. But what is sometimes forgotten is that, for example, at CS the bonuses were paid out in the form of shares. The shares are worthless today. The bonuses are therefore heavily dependent on the company’s success. So I ask myself: What do you want to take away from someone when they have bonuses that are no longer worth anything?

You were CEO of UBS from 2007 to 2009, exactly when the big bank had to be rescued by the state. How did you experience the time?

The pressure can’t be any greater. You don’t have all the information about what could happen in the following days. Still, you have to make decisions. Everything is intensifying at extreme speed. Those were days of extreme tension. During this time – 2007-2009 – I did not receive a bonus from UBS.

The conversation was conducted by David Karasek.