Banking barometer – Swiss banks facing huge profits – and their customers? -News

Things are going well again, especially in the interest rate business. However, most institutions do not want to hear about lower fees.

2022 was a difficult year for Swiss banks. A year with geopolitical upheavals, nervous financial markets and massive outflows of money. A year of many crises that put pressure on the profits of local financial institutions, as a report from the Bankers Association shows with a look at the past year. Specifically, the profits of all banks in Switzerland fell by 16.3 percent to 6.5 billion francs.

This sounds like a significant loss, but it is not particularly worrying given the banks’ otherwise solid business figures. Martin Hess, chief economist of the Bankers Association, gives the local financial institutions a relatively good rating: “Within this environment, the banks have done very well.”

Decrease in total assets

What is striking, however, is that for the first time in ten years there has been a significant decline in the total assets of all Swiss banks combined. Responsible for this: Credit Suisse. It was already in crisis mode last year and recorded massive outflows of money.

It was convincing how the UBS/CS merger immediately stabilized the markets. This is a good sign for the Swiss financial center.

The bloodletting could only be stopped after the takeover by UBS. For Hess it is therefore clear: “It was convincing how the UBS/CS merger immediately stabilized the markets. This is a good sign for the Swiss financial center.”

With a view to the current year, the banks are expecting hefty profits, as the survey by the Bankers Association shows: In particular, the interest business, which makes up a large part of the banking business, has become more profitable again due to the increase in key interest rates.

Legend: The door sign of the bankers’ association in Basel (archive). Keystone/Archive/Georgios Kefalas

This is already reflected in the half-year results. For example, Zürcher Kantonalbank was able to increase its profits by a quarter to 677 million francs.

“Intense competition for customers”

The increased interest rates are also something customers are talking about: Since interest rates have risen significantly in recent months, the fees should fall in return. Fees that banks charge for account management, for example. It is precisely these fees that financial institutions have steadily increased in recent years. The argument was that the falling interest rates at the time had ruined their business.

No bank that seeks and wants to retain customers will charge excessive fees.

Now things are running smoothly again. Various financial institutions are gradually increasing their savings interest rates. However, little has happened when it comes to fees for maintaining accounts and securities portfolios. Chief economist Martin Hess from the Bankers Association sees this as no problem: “There is intense competition for customers. No bank that is looking for and wants to retain customers will therefore charge excessive fees.”

Even the price monitor noticed that there was competition between banks. That’s correct. But price monitor Stephan Meierhans also states in his analysis that if interest rates rise, bank fees would have to fall across the board. In particular, the fees that are due when closing an account or when transferring securities from one bank to another.

The banks don’t want to know anything about this at the moment – with a few exceptions.

