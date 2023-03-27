At the last moment, the major Swiss bank UBS took over the ailing Credit Suisse. “She would not have survived Monday,” says Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. In the population, however, the emergency purchase continues to be heavily criticized.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

With the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by the major Swiss bank UBS, the severe banking turbulence was initially contained. But the situation on the stock exchanges remains fragile. Dietmar Deffner talks about this with Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Dhe ailing bank Credit Suisse would not have survived another trading day amidst a crisis of investor confidence. The Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said in an interview with the “NZZ”.

“CS would not have survived Monday,” she explained, referring to the rescue. “Without a solution, payment transactions with CS in Switzerland would have been significantly disrupted, possibly even collapsed, wages and bills would no longer have been paid. There would have been huge economic upheavals in Switzerland.”

also read Rescue of Credit Suisse

And the effects would not only have been felt in Switzerland. “We should have expected a global financial crisis. The crash of CS would have torn other banks into the abyss,” said Keller-Sutter.

The state-engineered purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG the weekend before last was widely criticized for disregarding investor rights and placing an enormous burden on Swiss taxpayers should another crisis occur.

Public resentment increases

A poll by the opinion research institute GFS on Friday showed that more than half of the Swiss do not approve of the deal. Another by the Sonntagsblick tabloid revealed that four out of five support the spin-off of Swiss bank Credit Suisse from UBS, fearing the merged bank would hamper competition.

also read Advertorial WORLD money check

According to Keller-Sutter, the alternatives were bad. “In our view, all other options were more risky for the state, the taxpayer, the Swiss financial center and the international markets,” she said. “In the event of nationalization, the federal government would have assumed all of the risks on CS’s balance sheet. The legal risks would also have been higher, complex questions of expropriation would have arisen, and the liquidity guarantee of 100 billion would have been needed to stabilize.”

A liquidation was also not an option. In practice, the economic damage would be considerable, she said. According to Keller-Sutter, Switzerland would have been the first country to wind up a globally systemically important bank. But it was not the time for experiments.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.