The recent turbulence in the banking sector makes people in Germany doubt the security of their savings. According to a recent survey, only 50 percent trust the Chancellor’s promise that their money will not happen to them.

In addition to several US banks, the Swiss Credit Suisse had also gotten into trouble in the past few weeks

BDespite increases in policy and central banks, many Germans have doubts about the security of savings deposits. After the turbulence at US banks and the Swiss Credit Suisse, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) emphasized that the deposits of savers in this country were safe.

A Forsa survey commissioned by the „Stern“ according to them, only 50 percent trust the assurance. At 46 percent, almost as many Germans have doubts about it.

Accordingly, supporters of the SPD (73 percent) and the Greens (63 percent) have particularly high confidence in the stability of savings deposits. The skepticism among AfD voters is above average. According to a survey, 78 percent of them doubt the chancellor’s guarantee. Skepticism also prevails among East Germans (56 percent).

Overall, trust in the security of bank deposits increases with increasing income. While Germans with a monthly net household income of less than 2,500 euros are more worried about their savings (48 to 47 percent), people with an income of 4,000 euros and more believe 58 percent in the stability of the banking system. But even with them, 41 percent have doubts.

