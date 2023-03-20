The 92-year-old grand investor Warren Buffett is said to have interfered again in the banking crisis-and could end it. picture alliance / zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

Groß investor Warren Buffett is said to have exchanged the current banking crisis with high-ranking representatives of the US government. This is reported by the news agency "Bloomberg", citing insider information. Accordingly, the conversations should have been about possible investments by Buffett. As early as 2008, his company supported US banks with billions of bills and thus caused stability in the crisis. If Buffett invests again now, the crisis could be ended without help from the state, so it is hoped.

Investor Warren Buffett is said to have spoken to senior US officials led by President Joe Biden about potential investments in the banking sector, the news agency reports „Bloomberg“ citing inside information. Accordingly, the discussions about dealing with the new banking crisis should have been dealing.

The White House, the US Ministry of Finance and Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway rejected a statement.

Buffett benefited from the past crisis

Buffett played a role during the financial crisis in 2008. At that time, Berkshire Hathaway supported the US banks Goldman Sachs and the Bank of America with multi-billion dollars. This ensured stability in the market.

This paid off for the investor: both shares recovered significantly. According to Bloomberg, Berkshire Hathaway booked nearly $12 billion in profit from its Bank of America bet.

In addition, Buffett is said to have stimulated the idea of ​​convincing large banks of the acceptance of government aids. The then US Finance Minister Henry Paulson reported. Although this measure created new confidence in the ailing system, it was later sharply criticized: from the point of view of many taxpayers, the state primarily helped those who had triggered the crisis.

Buffett investment could end crisis

This time the government wants to prevent the taxpayer having to step in again. As “Bloomberg” reports, large US banks have received around 30 billion US dollars (28 billion euros) to stabilize the First Republic Bank. Should Buffett now also invest, the banking crisis could be ended without help from the state.

The new crisis was triggered by the collapse of the Californian tech financier Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The money house had run into liquidity problems because customers had lost confidence and withdrawn large amounts of money.

