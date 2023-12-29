Banking Operations and Holiday Hours in Cuba for End of Year 2023 and Beginning of 2024

Being informed about the holiday schedules of banks in Cuba is crucial for anyone needing to do banking operations at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. Banco Metropolitano has provided its holiday hours, with service closing at 12 noon on December 29th, 2023 and only working normal hours on December 30th. The bank will be closed on December 31st, January 1st, and January 2nd. On January 3rd, limited cashier services will be available, with normal service resuming on January 4th.

Other Cuban banks, such as BANDEC and Banco Popular de Ahorro, have also released their holiday schedules. Electronic means of payment will still be available during these days, but using online payments or EXTRA Cash services is recommended. BANDEC branches will only be open for cash deposits on January 1st and 2nd, with regular service resuming on January 4th. The Banco Popular de Ahorro has yet to release its specific holiday schedule. If you need to do any banking operations in Cuba during the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024, it is important to make note of these holiday hours.

