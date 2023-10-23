Banking products from Coop – Back to banking: Coop wants to know it again – News – SRF

Contents Coop wants to offer banking products again in the future. To this end, the retailer is working with, among others, Kreditarbank Lenzburg and Glarner Kantonalbank (GLKB).

According to the bank, the purpose of the cooperation with the Kreditarbank Lenzburg is to sell banking products to Coop customers. However, further details about the collaboration should only be provided at an official launch at a later date.

Entry into the pension business

In the second cooperation, Coop is working with GLKB and the Liberty 3a Vorsorgestiftung and other partners from the financial and service sectors, as GLKB announced.

The plan is to sell pension solutions, with the cantonal bank acting as custodian bank and asset manager for the Liberty 3a pension foundation. The partnership is related to the recently introduced “Fokus26” strategy and a planned strengthening of the pension business.

Coop has already been active in the banking business in the past. Basler Kantonalbank was the majority shareholder for a long time until it took over the bank completely in 2018.

sda/barx;abes

