On October 14 (Friday), the banking sector rose, as of press time,FuGuo bank(WFC.US) rose more than 4%,JPMorgan(JPM.US) rose more than 3%, Citigroup (C.US),Bank of America(BAC.US) and Deutsche Bank (DB.US) rose more than 2%. Earlier, Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan,Morgan Stanley(MS.US) have all announced their third-quarter financial reports, among which Wells Fargo and Citigroup’s revenue exceeded expectations, JPMorgan Chase’s performance exceeded expectations, and Morgan Stanley’s revenue and profits fell sharply.

