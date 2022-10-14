Home Business Banking sector rose, Wells Fargo rose more than 4% – Teller Report
Business

Banking sector rose, Wells Fargo rose more than 4% – Teller Report

by admin
Banking sector rose, Wells Fargo rose more than 4% – Teller Report

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

On October 14 (Friday), the banking sector rose, as of press time,FuGuo bank(WFC.US) rose more than 4%,JPMorgan(JPM.US) rose more than 3%, Citigroup (C.US),Bank of America(BAC.US) and Deutsche Bank (DB.US) rose more than 2%. Earlier, Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan,Morgan Stanley(MS.US) have all announced their third-quarter financial reports, among which Wells Fargo and Citigroup’s revenue exceeded expectations, JPMorgan Chase’s performance exceeded expectations, and Morgan Stanley’s revenue and profits fell sharply.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

See also  With Motori Italia, support for sustainable investments of small and medium-sized enterprises

You may also like

Piazza Affari closed the week well, sprint by...

Oli, this is how Citroën imagines the eco...

On the 14th, the net purchase of northbound...

Footballers become actions: Starcks is born, the crypto...

Eat domestic consumers!Ferrari sells windbreaker in China for...

UK: Liz Truss also backs off on corporate...

ǣֵƽղ̰renͶ24ŷԪܼʻ – OFweekԴ

New Renault Austral, how is the French full...

5 big things in today’s financial market: Bank...

Pride is born, the Edih for the transfer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy