Forward with the implementation of the NRP suggests the Bank of Italy that in its latest monthly Bulletin estimates the growth of our domestic product at 3-6 points over a decade and will have positive effects on employment growth. As part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “and on condition that the planned reforms and investments are completed”, by 2026 Italy will in fact receive resources for over 10 per cent of GDP in total. And according to Bank of Italy “the implementation of the Plan, launched in 2021 and to be completed according to the times and methods agreed with the European Commission, will lead to a substantial increase in the demand for work in numerous sectors of economic activity”. The study in via Nazionale examined exclusively the projects financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), in addition to the economic planning prior to the Plan, for an amount of 124.5 billion euros. (65% of the total amount made available by the RFF).

The sectors that grow the most

The resources were attributed to the sectors benefiting from the interventions and for each of these the added value generated on internal production alone was calculated, both directly and through the supply and supply links between sectors. The result is that the increase in added value would be particularly high for some sectors with a high technological content, such as research and development or the production of computers and electronic devices, small sectors but strongly involved in the NRP projects. In construction, which is destined for more than a third of the resources considered, the added value would be higher on average by 4% compared to 2019 in each of the years of application of the Plan. Considering all sectors except household activities as employers, additional employment in 2024, the year of peak spending, was estimated at around 300,000 people (1.7% of employees in 2019). Four-fifths of the increase refers to activities with a prevalent private initiative. Limited to the latter sectors, the heterogeneity of the effects is wide and depends on the size of the same with respect to the expenditure foreseen by the NRP, the intensity of the use of the labor factor and the inter-sector economic relations, notes the Bank of Italy Bulletin. Construction, which includes both construction and specialized engineering, would record the highest change in employment in absolute terms, around 65,000 units in the peak year (6.8 per cent of the 2019 level); if compared with the modest growth of the six years preceding the pandemic, the demand for work activated by the NRP in this sector would be substantial. The expansion of the other sectors would be more contained in absolute value, but the change would represent a marked inversion of the trend compared to the trend observed between 2014 and 2019 in the sectors of computer production, electronics and optics and in research and development.

The skills required

In terms of composition, it emerged that the skills required in the jobs activated by the NRP would be highly heterogeneous, but with a greater incidence of professions with a high analytical content, due to the growth of sectors that employ skilled employment and the specialized nature of many investments. infrastructural. The increase in demand for this type of professionalism could be satisfied by interventions in tertiary training or by policies aimed at attracting staff with high levels of education from abroad.

The economy is slowing down

The Bulletin of the Bank of Italy, for the rest, provides an accurate snapshot of the country’s economic situation, and the slowdown in activity in this last phase of the year, and updates the forecast framework. The estimates, relating to GDP and inflation, however, are explained “are indicative and must be interpreted in the light of the strong uncertainty regarding the evolution of prices and the availability of raw materials, factors largely dependent on geopolitical developments”. To take account of this uncertainty, a baseline and an adverse scenario have been formulated. The first assumes that gas flows from Russia to our country remain at the levels observed in recent months and that the prices of raw materials are consistent with those inferable from recent futures contracts. GDP would increase by 3.3% in 2022, by 0.3% in 2023 and by 1.4% in 2024. Inflation would be 8.5% on average this year and would remain high in next, at 6.5%, to then drop significantly in 2024, when it would be just above 2%.

The adverse scenario

In an adverse scenario – which instead assumes a stop in Russian gas supplies from the last quarter of 2022, a further increase in energy prices and a stronger slowdown in world trade – GDP would expand by 3 percent this year, yes. would contract by more than 1.5 in 2023 and return to moderate growth in 2024. Inflation, slightly higher in the current year than in the baseline scenario, would continue to rise next year, exceeding 9%, for then go down decisively in 2024. «The two scenarios are formulated taking into account the economic policy measures already adopted – points out the Bank of Italy -. However, the prospects for our country will also depend significantly on further policies that can be prepared at national and European level to counter the recessionary pressures and curb pressure on prices ».