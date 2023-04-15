Home » Bankitalia, Visco: “The banking system is not worried”
Bankitalia, Visco: “The banking system is not worried”

(Teleborsa) – “Italian banks are better off than in the 2007-08 crisis. Technology and social media have made times of crisis faster”. That’s what the said governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco on the sidelines of the work of International Monetary Fund.

The Italian banking system – he underlines Visco – is “fairly regulated”, but what worries Bankitalia is that of financial intermediation. “For us as Bank of Italy, it is not just a question of the banking system, which is fairly regulated, but of all financial intermediation, which finances about half of the needs that come from the real sector”.

