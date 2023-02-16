Palazzo Koch enters with a straight leg on the subject of price increases for customers

He asks the lenders to evaluate “very carefully” the increase in costs motivated by the increase in interest rates and inflation. In a supervisory communication, the institute led by Ignazio Visco has in fact invited the banks to consider carefully the unilateral changes to contracts. All this because the rate hike of interest launched in July by the ECB “He can have positive effects on profitability overall relationship between banks and their customers, potentially capable of offsetting the inflation-induced cost increase” as stated in the supervisory document. Following Bank of Italy’s logic, given the greater profitability generated by the rate increase, there is no need to adjust current account costs upwards on the basis of the inflationary flare.

With this move, Bankitalia makes aawareness raising work which follows other communications on the fundamental criteria to be respected when proposing unilateral contract modifications to customers. “The main objective of these communications is ensure that contractual variations are always justified from the need to restore the effective balance of the commitments originally undertaken by the intermediary and the customer” specifies the note in via Nazionale.

The last word will be up to the banks

“This phase of normalization of monetary policy follows a long period of extraordinarily low or negative interest rates which had already prompted some banks to eliminate the remuneration of current account deposits and to increase the charges borne by customers. With the increase in interest rates underway today” writes Bank of Italy. “These intermediaries have been urged to review the conditions in a direction favorable to customers. Some banks are proceeding in this direction,” he adds.

While admonishing the credit institutions, via Nazionale can do nothing but operate a moral suasion. “It remains understood that, in a market economy, the fixing of the economic conditions of the goods and services offered represents a central element of free choices entrepreneurial. In any case, in the presence of unilateral changes, customers always have the right to withdraw from the contract without charge by the date of entry into force of the new conditions, also evaluating offers more than other banks”.

For consumer associations, Bankitalia’s intervention is providential

Positive the opinion of Codacons and the National Consumer Union on Bankitalia’s call to credit institutions relating to the unilateral changes to the contract. “The costs of managing current accounts in Italy are constantly increasing – explains Codacons – The latest report from the Bank of Italy records an increase in expenditure of 3.8 euros, which brings the average cost of managing an account to 94.7 eurosabove all due to fixed costs, in particular those for issuing and managing payment cards”.

According to Codacons “banks are increasingly resorting to the excuse of inflation and higher costs to be borne by them to unilaterally change the contractual conditions for customers, but these increases are unjustified”. Furthermore “thanks to home-banking and apps, today the operating costs for credit institutions have significantly decreased, with a series of operations carried out autonomously by users via smartphones or PCs that have no cost to the banks” concluded the consumers’ association.

But customer spending is on the rise in 2022

According to Bankitalia data, in the past year, bank charges rose by an average of 3.3% compared to 2021 with a strong surge towards the end. Based on Istat data, in fact, the trend went from +2.3% in January 2022 to +5.8% in December 2022. . As for the right of withdrawal without charge, we invite consumers to report any abuse to us, ready to report it to the supervisory authorities”, explained Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

But for the ABI there are no critical issues related to current account costs

The banking association believes that it is “a good thing that price trends are followed to avoid that there are, I don’t think there are, elements of a problematic nature” as specified by the president of ABI Antonio Patuelli. “Banks have services that compete with each other, there are also essentially free services such as for retirees who have minimum pensions. They are simple accounts that every bank must provide. Each bank has its own prices and everyone is free to go to the bank they prefer” he concluded.