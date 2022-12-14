Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested yesterday by Bahamian authorities after US prosecutors filed charges against the former billionaire and founder of FTX.

The Attorney General of the Bahamas, Ryan Pinder stated that the United States filed criminal charges against the former CEO of FTX, who resigned after the crypto exchange crash, and is “likely to require his extradition”. Bankman-Fried was supposed to testify before the House Financial Services Committee Tuesday. Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest in the Bahamas on Monday marks the beginning of a new chapter in the FTX saga, one that will pit the former crypto billionaire against the Southern District of New York.

The indictment is expected to remain sealed until Tuesday morning. US prosecutors and the Bahamian attorney general have not commented on the latest events.

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

Il New York Times reported that the allegations against Bankman-Fried included conspiracy to commit wire fraud e frode in titoli, also autonomous accusations of securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

SEC: Bankman-Fried has diverted funds from FTX to fund Alameda

The Securities and Exchange Commission (the American Consob) in a statement said it authorized the allegations “relating to Mr. Bankman-Fried’s violations of our securities laws“. The charges included wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Also according to the SEC, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been siphoning client funds since the crypto exchange’s inception to prop up his hedge fund, Alameda Researchand to make high risk investments, real estate purchases and political donations.

The SEC also said those moves were hidden from investors who poured $1.8 billion into FTX. US investors contributed with $1.1 billion of that total. Bankman-Fried also covered up FTX’s special treatment of Alameda on its platform and the financial risks posed by the relationship between the exchange and the hedge fund.

“Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards based on deception while telling investors it was one of the safest buildings in the crypto world,” the SEC chairman said, Gary Gensler. “The alleged fraud committed by Bankman-Fried is a clear wake-up call for other crypto platforms to comply with our laws.”

Bankman-Fried faces life in prison

In addition to the criminal charges to be disclosed Tuesday morning, Bankman-Fried is also facing a civil action, which could be filed by the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and state securities and banking regulators, he said in a note for CNBC, Richard Levinwho chairs fintech and practical regulation at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

The CFTC and lawmakers have begun their investigations into FTX and Bankman-Fried, who said in an interview with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin that he has only $100,000 left in the bank.

Lawmakers also expressed their satisfaction with Bankman-Fried’s arrest. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, applauded both the Justice Department and Bahamian law enforcement “for holding Sam Bankman accountable- Fried”.

If he Department of Justice (DOJ) was able to secure a conviction, a judge would look at several factors to determine how long to sentence him to prison.

Based on the extent of the losses, if Bankman-Fried is convicted of any of the fraud charges, he could be behind bars for years, potentially for the rest of his life, Braden Perry, a Kennyhertz partner, told CNBC Perry who advises clients on anti-money laundering, compliance and enforcement matters.

But the length of any potential sentence is hard to predict, said Perry, who was previously a senior attorney for the CFTC, the only official U.S. regulator of FTX.

Federal sentencing guidelines follow a number system for determining the maximum and minimum sentences allowed, but the system can be esoteric. The scale, or “level of offense,” starts at one and maxes out at 43.

A wire fraud conviction is a seven on the scale, with a minimum sentence ranging from zero to six months.