Bankman-Fried to Pay Defenders with FTX Funds

According to lawyers, Sam Bankman-Fried funded his defense with $10 million from company money that he previously gifted to his father. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sam Bankman-Fried faces eight counts in court in October. However, the FTX founder has lost much of his fortune, which was once worth billions of dollars. According to lawyers, he funded his defense with $10 million (about 9 million euros) from company money that he had previously given to his father.

Sam Bankman-Fried is paying his defense attorneys millions of dollars he embezzled from FTX, according to the company’s lawsuit.

The crypto exchange imploded in November last year after a CoinDesk report induced customers to withdraw their deposits. FTX didn’t have enough cash to meet demand — in part due to lavish executive spending.

Bankman-Fried turned over the role of CEO to attorney John J. Ray III, who subsequently brought FTX into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

He is now under house arrest at his parents’ home in California before appearing in court on October 2, 2023 face eight criminal charges must. Including securities fraud and money laundering. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty.

With the FTX founder losing much of his fortune, questions have been raised about how he has funded his defense.

Forbes reported in March that Bankman-Fried received the money from his father, Stanford professor Joe Bankman, after he gifted him $10 million from the company.

And that’s what FTX’s lawyers are now accusing the crypto exchange’s founder of. They refer to this as a “Bankman Gift Transfer”.

The lawsuit alleges that Bankman-Fried transferred $10 million from an FTX US stock exchange account to an account in his own name, and then transferred the same amount to his father’s FTX account.

“According to the information available, Bankman-Fried’s father used this ‘gift’ to fund Bankman-Fried’s criminal defense,” the court document said.

About two-thirds of the money was transferred to his father’s bank accounts, but $1 million in his FTX account has disappeared due to crypto losses, the lawsuit says.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was aired outside U.S. business hours.

