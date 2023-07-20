Home » Bankruptcy: How a positive going concern prognosis saves the startup
Business

Bankruptcy: How a positive going concern prognosis saves the startup

by admin
Bankruptcy: How a positive going concern prognosis saves the startup

An investment commitment can prevent bankruptcy – but wrong negotiations can also damage Getty Images/LumiNola

A contribution by Malte Krohn, he is a lawyer at King & Wood Mallesons Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH. He advises on questions of corporate, insolvency and restructuring law.

“We still had money in the bank for five days.” Successful founders often tell such stories only after their company has successfully established itself on the market or the exit is behind them. What reads in hindsight as an exciting story is actually very dangerous.

In the event of over-indebtedness, a GmbH is in principle obliged to file for insolvency. Disregarding this obligation regularly justifies personal liability under civil law as well as criminal law on the part of the managing director.

However, there is no obligation to file for insolvency if the management can assume that the company will have sufficient financial strength for the next twelve months. However, special features apply to startups.

What to do to avoid the pitfalls of personal liability?

See also  Tesla without peace on the stock market, Twitter's fault but not only. Here's what investors worry about

You may also like

DoValue: Significant Advances in AI Applications

European funds with a high social impact: the...

Hunan’s “People’s Livelihood Account Book” Reveals Narrowing Urban-Rural...

Declining tax revenues are worrying the Federal Ministry...

Fitto wants to slip the funds from overdue...

Training, the challenge between the Italian Digit’Ed and...

Nneo Smart Properties: Ternova Group Announces $100 Million...

Meloni flop in Europe, the plan to govern...

Tesla: Price cuts ensure record sales

Pnrr, the third installment arrives but reduced. Brussels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy