Bankruptcy: How a positive going concern prognosis saves the startup

An investment commitment can prevent bankruptcy – but wrong negotiations can also damage

A contribution by Malte Krohn, he is a lawyer at King & Wood Mallesons Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH. He advises on questions of corporate, insolvency and restructuring law.

“We still had money in the bank for five days.” Successful founders often tell such stories only after their company has successfully established itself on the market or the exit is behind them. What reads in hindsight as an exciting story is actually very dangerous.

In the event of over-indebtedness, a GmbH is in principle obliged to file for insolvency. Disregarding this obligation regularly justifies personal liability under civil law as well as criminal law on the part of the managing director.

However, there is no obligation to file for insolvency if the management can assume that the company will have sufficient financial strength for the next twelve months. However, special features apply to startups.

What to do to avoid the pitfalls of personal liability?

