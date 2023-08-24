Bankruptcy Judge Approves Sale of HIMA San Pablo Hospital and Marketing of Conglomerate’s Assets

Bankruptcy judge Enrique Lamoutte has given approval for the purchase and sale of HIMA San Pablo hospital in Fajardo through an auction process. The decision comes after a three-hour hearing in which Lamoutte raised concerns about the transaction and emergency financing. The judge also approved a procedure to market the sale of the rest of the conglomerate’s assets.

The sale of the Fajardo hospital is crucial for HIMA’s immediate future, as the $7 million payment from Fajardo Integrated Medical Center, LLC. would help repay the $6 million financing sought by the conglomerate from Island Healthcare, LLC. The agreement between the parties was signed on August 10 but did not materialize, leading to the bankruptcy petition just five days later.

During the hearing, HIMA’s president and CEO, Armando Rodríguez, emphasized the urgent need for relief due to the company’s limited cash flow. He stated that without immediate assistance, HIMA would face difficulties in maintaining operations. Both the Municipal Tax Collection Center (CRIM) and the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAF) voiced their opposition to emergency financing due to discrepancies over outstanding debts.

While the emergency financing proposal faced opposition from various parties, Lamoutte warned that failure to approve it would result in the extension of the use of collateral. HIMA’s chief restructuring officer, Stephen Marotta, explained that the available cash would only sustain operations for around seven days. The extension alone, without financing or the sale of the Fajardo hospital, would be insufficient.

HIMA’s financial situation is worse than previously stated, prompting concerns about its ability to continue operating. The hospital group has accumulated debts of $400 million, of which $300 million are secured debt and $100 million unsecured debt. Despite the challenges, HIMA maintains that it has not neglected the quality of its medical services.

Today’s hearing follows the recent firing of 300 employees as part of the hospital group’s operational adjustments to address its financial problems. The bankruptcy filing aims to facilitate the resolution of HIMA’s debts and secure a path for its future operations.

The judge’s determination to approve the sale of HIMA San Pablo hospital provides a potential lifeline for the hospital group, but concerns remain about the overall financial situation and the resolution of outstanding debts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

