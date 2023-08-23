Bankruptcy Judge Approves Sale of HIMA San Pablo Hospital and Marketing of Conglomerate’s Assets

Bankruptcy Judge Approves Sale of HIMA San Pablo Hospital in Fajardo

Bankruptcy judge Enrique Lamoutte has approved the purchase and sale of the HIMA San Pablo hospital located in Fajardo through an auction process. This comes after a three-hour hearing in which the judge raised concerns about the transaction and emergency financing (DIP) provided by Island Healthcare, LLC. Lamoutte’s determination is expected to provide a much-needed breather to HIMA’s operations.

The sale of the Fajardo facility is crucial for HIMA’s immediate future as the $7 million payment made by Fajardo Integrated Medical Center, LLC., would be used as repayment for the $6 million financing that the conglomerate is seeking from Island Healthcare, LLC. The parties had signed an agreement on August 10 to proceed with the sale, but it did not materialize which led to the group filing for bankruptcy five days later.

During the hearing, HIMA’s president and CEO, Armando Rodríguez, revealed that the company’s cash flow is barely $2 million. This prompted HIMA to seek immediate relief as failure to do so would result in difficulties in maintaining operations.

However, opposition to emergency financing came from the Municipal Tax Collection Center (CRIM) and the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAF) due to discrepancies regarding debts owed to government entities. The debts with CRIM and the government of Puerto Rico total $11.5 million and $70 million respectively.

Amidst the opposition, Lamoutte stressed the need for immediate cash and approved the use of collateral. However, HIMA’s chief restructuring officer, Stephen Marotta, highlighted that an extension of collateral use would be insufficient and a sale of the Fajardo hospital or financing approval was required. Without these measures, the available cash could only sustain operations for about seven days.

HIMA’s economic situation turned out to be worse than expected, with accumulated debts totaling $400 million. Of this amount, $300 million is secured debt and $100 million is unsecured debt. Despite the challenges faced, Rodríguez emphasized that HIMA has not neglected the quality of its medical services and still maintains its licenses.

The hearing concluded more than a week after HIMA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The hospital group has been making operational adjustments, including layoffs of 300 employees, in an attempt to address its financial problems. As the bankruptcy process brings additional expenses, HIMA requested a loan to continue operating.

Looking ahead, the approval of the sale of the Fajardo hospital provides some hope for HIMA’s future, although the challenges posed by its financial situation remain significant.

