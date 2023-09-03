Bankruptcy Mutual Funds: Can Funds Go Bankrupt?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

September 1, 2023

When we choose the instrument in which to invest, it is inevitable to ask ourselves the question of its eventual failurebecause in an increasingly uncertain context it is normal to worry and if you have invested in the funds you may wonder if the bankruptcy of mutual funds.

Do not mutual funds can fail?

Today we will try to answer this question to try to analyze the functioning of a mutual fund, yours risks and his advantages and we will see together alternative to this type of investment.

Enjoy the reading!

This article talks about:

What are mutual funds

Let’s start with a necessary premise, analyzing the instrument in detail.

Mutual funds are managed by asset management companies SGR: these companies take all the money of several savers and invest them as if they were a single asset in financial assets which can be shares, bonds or government bonds, etc …

On the basis of the underlying financial assets we can find equity, bond, flexible mutual funds, etc…

If you want to learn more and see which are the best mutual funds, I suggest you read here.

By investing in these funds, you put your assets in the hands of a manager, i.e. a professional who uses his knowledge and experience to achieve an investment objective that is set at the time the investment is subscribed.

A mutual fund is also suitable for responding to investment needs diversification of investments and above all it is controlled by bodies in charge such as the Consob o to Bank of Italy.

Can the mutual fund fail?

As we have seen, the mutual fund is managed by a company, the SGRso the first thing we have to say is that it is this very company that could to failnot the mutual fund.

We remind you that the assets of the fund are separate from the assets of the asset management company: this therefore means that the bankruptcy of the asset management company does not imply and does not determine the bankruptcy of the investment instrument.

In the event that the SGR should therefore fail, you will still be able to obtain the reimbursement of the fund’s share at the market value on the day the company goes bankrupt.

But it’s really concrete the risk of bankruptcy of an SGR?

In reality it is a remote hypothesis, but still to be considered before proceeding with an investment in this sense.

Not sure how to invest?

Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

The fund is losing…

Yes it’s true, the SGR could also go bankrupt in very rare cases, but my fund is currently standing losingwhat’s now?

This is another legitimate fear, since the stocks that make up the basket in which my fund is investing can fail.

Have you chosen a stock mutual fund and is the stock market suffering today? A company in your fund’s basket has declared default?

These events undoubtedly impact your investment: be careful, they may not lead to a total bankruptcy of it, but they undoubtedly scare you and generate not too pleasant fluctuations in your odds.

If you find yourself in this situation I invite you to read this in-depth analysis to better understand what to do when the funds lose.

So should I divest?

The market is going badly, your investment is going badly… in short, you’re afraid and it’s legitimate, I understand that.

You are most likely wondering what to do, how to act, and how to manage to buffer this situation.

And almost certainly the solution you have thought of is that of divestment.

About this, to tell the truth, I must warn you.

I invite you to think long and hard before making such a decision, because in the first place disinvesting is not easy at all and, secondly, there are costs which must be considered.

I have to admit that mutual funds are tools that have gods high management costs and, often, they have costs to bear, that is penaltiesin the event of disinvestment before the fund expires.

If you decide to divest anyway because you need the money for some personal reason, then you just have to go to the fund manager’s website and follow the procedure but, if you don’t need the money urgently, I invite you to think for a long time and choose an alternative route to divestment immediately.

An’alternative

As you will have understood, no investment is immune from risks and mutual funds also hide their pitfalls, related to costs, exit penalties and the possibility that your investment could make you lose tens of thousands of euros.

So how can you deal with this legitimate fear?

The advice I can give you is to look at the long period: for your investment you should opt for a long-term investment.

Relying on the long term will allow you to overcome the negative moments more carefully, not to panic immediately if you see red in your investments, precisely because your goal has moved on over time, in many years, and this will let you it will allow you to mitigate your risks today and avoid making bad decisions.

How can you start thinking long-term?

First you might consider invest in ETFspassively managed funds that follow large and virtuous indices, which will be very unlikely to fail because it would mean the end of the economy first of all.

I personally invest in these tools, because I consider them effective and efficient tools.

Furthermore, being a passive managementthey have much lower costs than those of the classic mutual funds which have to remunerate the manager for his activity.

If you prefer a more detailed explanation I leave you the video here!

Maybe I warned you, but my goal is precisely to make you think for a long time to try not to make wrong decisions.

Are you really sure that investing in mutual funds is the right choice?

I’m in it now and I need a hand…

I hope I have been of help to you and have advised you the best way to go; However, if you find yourself in a really difficult situation for you, don’t panic.

I leave you here alcune guide in case you are interested in the possibilities of divestment by certain mutual funds.

In fact, here you will find more information on how to divest and if you really have no other alternatives:

Conclusions

I really hope this guide has been helpful to you, because I know that when you see red in investing, the panic it is there ready to attack us!

Alternatively, if you don’t feel confident and think you can’t handle too big swings in your investments, I can recommend a series of safe investments able to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

Before saying goodbye and leaving you definitively, I’ll leave you with some useful guides to start your journey in the world of investments:

Good continuation on Affari Miei!

Find out which Investor You are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:

>> Start Now <

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

