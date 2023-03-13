Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

After the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank, the US Federal Reserve is likely to at least slow down its rate hikes. The strongest the euro against the US dollar. Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

The bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank will have an impact on the interest rate decision of the US Federal Reserve and thus also on the euro, experts expect. US bank Goldman Sachs even assumes that the Fed will not hike interest rates in the coming week. Deutsche Bank also judges that further rate hikes are now becoming more difficult for the Fed. This should weaken the US dollar. The euro is already increasing significantly. The interest rate differential between the US and the euro zone is likely to narrow with the ECB’s expected interest rate hike this week. See also Over 30 million digital members, BBK made a profit of 28.06 million yuan in the first quarter_Oriental Fortune Network

The bankruptcy of the US Silicon Valley Bank could have an impact on the interest rate decisions of the US Federal Reserve and the exchange rate of the dollar against the euro. The US bank Goldman Sachs even expects the Fed to suspend its rate hikes. Deutsche Bank Research also assumes that it will become more difficult for the US Federal Reserve to further tighten its interest rate policy. As a result, the interest rate differential between the US and Europe should narrow, which should strengthen the euro significantly.

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) got into trouble as a result of interest rate hikes in the USA. After a failed capital increase, the bank had to close at the weekend. The German branch was also closed by the banking supervisory authority Bafin until further notice. As a rule, banks with broad and balanced business models are more likely to benefit from rising interest rates. However, the SVB relied heavily on transactions that were only worthwhile if interest rates were low.

The collapse sparked fears of a chain reaction and a new financial crisis. The US Fed launched a program to ease the supply of money to the banking sector. The Federal Reserve Board of Governors is holding a special meeting on Monday.

Since the spring of 2022, the US Federal Reserve has raised key interest rates in several stages to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent in order to get inflation under control. The Fed had slowed the pace of rate hikes since December. But inflation proved persistent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted last week that the Fed could increase the pace of its rate hikes again. The Fed next decides on interest rates on March 22nd. So far, a rate hike of another 0.25 percentage points or even 0.50 percentage points had been expected. This is now in question.

Goldman Sachs expects no more interest rate hikes by the Fed next week. They also referred to the uncertainty about further rate hikes in the coming months. JP Morgan chief economist Michael Feroli expects the Fed to hike interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. The economists at Deutsche Bank are also somewhat more cautious than Goldman in their judgment that the bar for an accelerated rate hike by the Fed is now higher due to the “stress in the US banking system”. Both the pace of rate hikes and the rate peak are likely to be lower. Current inflation data from the USA on Tuesday should also be important for the interest rate of the Fed.

Deutsche Bank concludes from the current crisis that the US dollar exchange rate is likely to fall. The economists at DB Research assume that the European Central Bank will stick to its announcement that it will raise key interest rates for the euro area by 0.50 percentage points this week. This would narrow the interest rate differential between the US and the euro zone. “The euro’s recovery from $1.05 should be sustainable.”

On the foreign exchange markets, the consequences of the fall of the Silicon Valley Bank are assessed in a similar way. The euro rose well above $1.07 on Monday after being below $1.06 on Friday. On the markets, falling interest rate expectations for the USA were cited as the reason for the dollar’s weakness.

