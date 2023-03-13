The bankruptcy of California’s Silicon Valley Bank has called the US government into action. This wants to prevent a wildfire in the financial system. Because the uncertainty on the financial markets is considerable.

The message from the US government is: keep calm. Bank customers should get their money back if they want it.

To bolster customer confidence, the US Treasury Secretary, Fed Chair and Federal Deposit Insurance Company have said the US banking system is safe, even after the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank late last week. There is no reason to panic.

Central bank provides liquid funds

If necessary, the US Federal Reserve wants to provide banks with additional funds so that they do not get into trouble if customers want to withdraw their money on a large scale.

Exactly this problem had become fatal to the Silicon Valley Bank on Friday. Her customers, including many companies from the tech industry, had withdrawn large amounts of money from the bank. Because a collapse of the bank had become apparent.

“The stock market storm is probably not over yet”

SRF business editor Jan Baumann said about the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank: "The danger of a wildfire after the bankruptcy is real – that's why the US government and the central bank got involved. So far, however, it is not a question of a crisis in the financial system, but of the collapse of a single bank – even if the nervousness is great. A small New York bank had to close at the weekend because its customers had lost confidence in it. As always, there is also a lot of psychology involved at the moment – ​​for example, the stock market prices of banks around the world have fallen after the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank became known. And this stock market storm should not be over yet."

This Monday, Silicon Valley Bank’s customers should be able to access their funds again, but controlled by the authorities.

A senior US Treasury Department official stressed that the measures are intended to help depositors, not to bail out the banks themselves. Banks have taken risks and must bear the losses themselves. It is not a situation like the 2008 financial crisis.

Secure customer funds – not save banks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had also sent out the same signal: unlike in the financial crisis of 2008, there would be no large-scale rescue operation using taxpayers’ money for individual banks. But, right now, this is not necessary at all. The banking system as a whole is stable, according to Yellen.

I am determined to hold those responsible for this mess accountable.

And US President Joe Biden emphasized in a written statement from the White House that the solution that has now been found is about protecting American workers and small businesses and keeping the financial system secure.

This Monday he will comment on how to proceed to maintain a resilient banking system and protect the economic recovery. “I am committed to holding those responsible for this mess accountable and continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks,” Biden said.