In Switzerland, the number of company and bankruptcy proceedings opened in 2022 rose again compared to the previous year. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office (BFS). known to a notice.

The total number of company and private bankruptcy proceedings opened in 2022 increased by 6.6 percent compared to the previous year.

However, the wave of bankruptcies is losing momentum.

According to the BFS, a total of 15,009 proceedings have been opened in accordance with the Federal Law on Debt Enforcement and Bankruptcy (SchKG). However, the increase was less than in the previous year. In 2021, an increase of 9.1 percent was registered compared to the previous year.

However, according to the FSO, the value for 2022 is still “at a high level” and twice as high as the average of the last five years before the pandemic.

Cantonal differences

A look at the individual cantons reveals major differences. The absolute number of bankruptcies increased in Ticino (+323), Berne (+222) and Zurich (+183). The four cantons of Fribourg, Basel-Stadt, Graubünden and Lucerne recorded the highest percentage increase of between 15 and 20 percent. Ten cantons, on the other hand, experienced a decline. According to the FSO, the numbers fell the most in the cantons of Vaud (-131) and Geneva (-55).



