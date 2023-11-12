Banks, 2023 can bring profits of more than 40 billion: and the unpaid extra profit tax brings 4 billion to the reserve for the top five institutions

The increase in rates by the ECB pushes the results of Italian banks which, at the end of the year, could grow by 70% compared to the 25 billion in 2022, reaching, according to a Fabi projection based on the comparison with last year, at 43 billion and 431 million. «Our forecasts confirm that the sector is going through an extraordinary phase: these results legitimize our economic requests for the new national contract, starting with the average monthly increase of 435 euros. The negotiation seems to have started on a positive path”, comments the Fabi secretary, Lando Maria Sileoni. A huge figure, much higher than the Financial Maneuver itself.

The season of quarterly accounts of the leading banking groups confirms the health conditions of the system, in terms of liquidity and capitalisation, which have improved compared to the previous year. As for capital solidity, all the banks in the sample have indicators well above the minimum requirements established by the supervisory authorities. The levels of risk coverage with own capital, in the first 9 months of 2023, confirm the capital strengthening action already started by the banks over the years and which today benefits from the solid budget results. For the sample of banks examined, primary capital requirements range from a minimum of 14% to a maximum of 17%. Equally positive signals arrive for the liquidity profile of the sector, with coverage requirements that on average stand at around 128%, compared to the regulatory minimum of 100%. The result of the accounts ranging from January to September 2023 also reveals the net improvement in credit quality for the entire sector which translated, for the first five groups, into lower risk provisions and lower write-downs.

The increase in profits and profitability, also the result of careful management on the expense front, is also reflected on the cost/income side: the average result for the first five groups is equal to 46% (ranging from 39% to 49 .5%): this parameter, which indicates the efficiency of a bank (the lower it is, the more positive), has never been so low and only five years ago, in 2018, for the entire sector, it stood at 62% average. As regards the tax on extra profits recently introduced by the government, all banks, including the first five groups covered by the analysis, have opted for the non-distributable reserve provision equal to 2.5 times the theoretical amount of the levy tax: for the top five banks this is 4.2 billion for 2023. This is an option explicitly provided for by an amendment to Legislative Decree 104 of 2023 which pushed the country’s credit institutions to strengthen their assets, avoiding , thus, the payment of the extraordinary tax. A path thanks to which the banks have probably anticipated capital strengthening which, in the future, in light of the probable deterioration of credit, could be suggested or imposed by the supervisory and supervisory authorities.

The five institutes

Accounts booming for the top five Italian banking groups in the third quarter of the year. Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Banco Bpm, Mps, Bper achieved an increase in operating income of 21.8%, thanks to a growth in the interest margin of 56.7% compared to the same period of 2022 and despite a slight decline (- 2.7%) of commissions. Operating costs were stable (-0.3%), with a further reduction in personnel costs (-1.1%). Hence the very strong increase in profits (+78.6%) and the further reduction in the cost/income ratio (42.5%).