Banks, 51.6% jump in interest margin

Listen to the audio version of the article

Interest margin takes off and banks’ profitability grows but the prospects are deteriorating. The quarterly economic bulletin of the Bank of Italy feeds the ongoing debate on the Italian banking system with numbers. The profitability of banks in Italy in the first half of this year in fact jumped to 14% (Roe indicator) from 9.2% in the same period of 2022 thanks to the growth in the interest margin which more than compensated for the growth of the others revenues. Via Nazionale estimates that the interest margin surge is destined to wane. «Looking forward, the growth of the interest margin will probably tend to weaken due to the progressive increase in passive interests, which up to now have responded less markedly to the impulses of monetary policy compared to active ones». The Bulletin then notes that there is an ongoing positive competition effect for customers: “competition between intermediaries is counterbalancing the restrictive impact of other factors (risk and collection conditions) on the terms and conditions applied to new loans”.

The analysis on the interest margin

In the analysis of the Bollettino di via Nazionale on the state of health of the sector, one cannot fail to notice the +51.6% of the interest margin in the 2023 semester compared to the same period of 2022 (it recorded a more modest +8.5%) nor the +49.5% of the operating result, again in the first half of the year. However, operating costs are slightly increasing. «For significant groups, operating costs increased slightly, while value adjustments on loans decreased significantly; for the less significant banks the increase in costs was more marked and loan adjustments remained substantially stable”.

The Economic Bulletin of the Bank of Italy, then, regarding the tax on extra profits, limits itself to describing its characteristics, with the latest changes and then commenting: «The revenue will depend on the choices of individual banks regarding the payment of the tax or the creation of reserves”. In fact, the document recalls how the ‘tax’ decided by the Meloni Government now provides that, instead of payment, banks can allocate, to a non-distributable reserve, “an amount equal to two and a half times the tax due”.

Share this: Facebook

X

