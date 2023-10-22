Banks and bankers continue undeterred not to “help” the real economy

Central Banks were caught by surprise by the new war in the Middle East

I took the inspiration for this article from this graph:

the graph illustrates that in approximately 120 years the markets have undergone crises that turned into crashes and then became a source of new financial wealth. Question: What’s the problem? Answer: it nestles in ours Central Banks which have been caught by surprise by the new war in the Middle East and there are already signs of increases in gas and oil prices (imported inflation). The FED and ECB have arrogantly imposed sacrifices on families, companies and state budgets, so even if they make mistakes they don’t pay. Now the music has suddenly changed and they only have two choices:

1. maneuver rates as desired;

2. let the market deal with inflation.

There could also be another way with an innovative and feasible proposal, but we would have to be in the control room because the writer has no power. So what will the moves of the two main Central Banks be? It would be interesting to see the proposals from the Bank of Japan or the Bank of England, in the hope that they all talk to each other to work in unison, at least at this juncture. What outcome would we find ourselves facing? Going straight into recession is a very real if not close possibility. If we then want to be more sophisticated, let’s say that once the Euro-Asian-American markets collapse, what will be left for the other continents? How many years will it take to get out of the cul de sac we’re in”blindly” tucking in? Some financial gurus have already started betting in favor of the slide of the financial markets, banks and bankers instead continue undaunted not to “help” the real economy and given that everyone is or has become deaf, including politics, we will find ourselves in a quagmire from which it will be difficult to emerge without a new Bretton Woods, but the problem is that we no longer have JM Keynes for the recipes. Perhaps it will be a good thing that there are these events and these mental impairments because a new way of doing real economics and finance will probably be born. Will we be able to understand anything? And to remember? Tempus fugit – time flies.

OECD, employment is growing in rich countries despite inflation, rates and wars

