BTP spreads and rates ahead of Italian political elections: economists and strategists who look to Italy carefully monitor the parameters that measure Italy’s risk, evaluating both the impact of the flare-up of rates on the costs of financing public debt, and the so-called phenomenon of doom-loopor the deadly embrace between banks and government bonds (in this case BTP & Co) present in the financial statements of the institutions.

The newspaper The Republic today publishes the article by Carlotta Scozzari: the title is more than indicative of the challenges that Italy is forced to face, this time waiting for elections in times of war.

“Spread, the Italian shield: those 500 billion BTPs in the coffers of banks and insurance companies”, is the title of the article, published a few days after the meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB Thursday 8 September.

“From the budgets of major Italian banking and insurance groups, In defense of the public debt, a mountain of BTPs worth almost 230 billion euros stands up, rising to 550 billion taking into account the smaller credit institutions. Looking at it from the illuminated side, it is a defense against the turbulence that government bonds could face depending on the outcome of the vote on 25 September. The focus is on the decisions of the new government, which will be center-right for the polls – writes Carlotta Scozzari – The darkest side of the mountain signals, at the same time, that its own the most exposed groups could face the same eventual turbulence“.

The table that literally photographs the question of the doom loop in Italy is presented, presenting the list of Italian banks and insurance companies most exposed to the public debt of made in Italy. In first place is Intesa SanPaolo: followed by the Leone di Trieste Generali, UniCredit, Unipol, Banco BPM, Mps, Bper and Mediobanca.

In total, the exposure to BTPs and other made in Italy government bonds, as at 30 June 2022, actually decreased compared to the end of last year, reaching 228 billion, compared to a figure close to 253 billion. at the end of 2021. The first place goes to Intesa SanPaolo which, making a p’aragone, reduced the exposure to the Italian paper by 8 billion, against the reduction of exposure by Generali, equal to 10.2 billion . However, “in both cases, from what we learn, the decrease was not so much the result of sales, but rather the combined effect of bonds that had matured and the lower fair value of a part of the exposure, precisely due to the increase in rates and the spread “.

The doom loop so has already translated into a devaluation of government bonds held by Italian banks and insurance companies. On the other hand, a spread saves shield or even BTP saves shield, as it is baptized in Italy, exists only on paper. Last 21 July, on the day of the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an Italy shaken by the government crisis, Christine Lagarde’s ECB announced the long-awaited euro area anti-fragmentation shield, precisely a shield to lock up BTP spreads and rates. The shield was baptized TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument)”.

But in fact several experts in the following days pointed out that the ICC is not an ad hoc shield to protect the Italian public debt. Among other things, Barclays economists have not hidden their skepticism about the BTP bailout shield, which in reality does not exist.

“In our opinion, the TPI at the moment cannot be activated to shield Italian assets from market pressures,” they wrote from the top floors of the British bank.

The reason? The analysts of the British banking giant pointed out that the fact that “the deterioration should not be due to the specific fundamentals of a country, effectively excludes Italian bonds, therefore BTPs in general, from purchases, at a time when the Italy is facing, among other things, a political uncertainty ”destined to last.

It must be said that the recent boom in BTP rates is explained by the bets of traders, who have been betting for days not only on a more hawkish Fed, but also on a more aggressive ECB on rates, ready to raise rates by up to 75 points. base at the next Governing Council meeting on 8 September.

Bloomberg reported in recent days that traders are now betting on a rate hike in the euro area to +241 basis points by July 2023, double what was expected just a month ago. On the other hand, last week Eurostat announced that the inflation of the Eurozone hit a new high, with a 9.1% surge in August.

To accelerate the pace too inflation in Italy.

The path of new monetary tightening by the ECB therefore seems obligatory. Simply put, Christine Lagarde’s ECB has its hands tied.

The doom loop between BTPs and banks has been discussed periodically in recent years. Among the latest alerts, that of the Financial Times, which had addressed the issue by speaking not only of the exposure of Italian banks, but also of that of French banks in the article “Italian and French banks revive ‘doom loop’ fears with bond buying”that is: “The Italian and French banks re-fuel the fears of the doom loop by buying the bonds” (respective government bonds).

There was no lack of polemical tone:

“The strengthening of this bond that ties banks to their national governments – writes the British newspaper – raised fears about the fault of the European Monetary Union, which was exposed during the sovereign debt crisis ten years ago. At the time, the high exposure of banks to national sovereign debt created a ‘doom loop’, and the vicious circle that arose between lenders and governments weakened both counterparties. coming to threaten the existence of the Eurozone“. It was the month of April 2021. The war between Russia and Ukraine was far away, the BTPs had praised the arrival of the Draghi government, the ECB continued to shop for Italian paper. Now the picture is totally different.

Remaining on the subject of BTPs and public debt, look at the note of the last few hours signed by Mazziero Research “GDP and Flash Debt – September 2022” just made known. From the estimates of Mazziero Research it emerges, as the title says, Italy is always doing well, but it is starting to slow down.

Mazziero: Italy always good, but it starts to slow down

“After the strong GDP growth in the 2nd quarter confirmed by Istat at + 1.1%, we must now ask ourselves whether Italy in the 3rd quarter will be able to:

Continue to grow further.

Maintain current high values.

Slow down significantly.

“Faced with these three possibilities – reads the note -, also in consideration of the high gas prices, we would like to exclude the first hypothesis to opt for an intermediate route between the second and the third hypothesis. We therefore value a growth in the third quarter that was only slightly negative at -0.1%, followed in the fourth quarter by a slightly more pronounced decline of -0.3% ”.

“These values ​​lead to an estimate of GDP on an annual basis at + 3.4%, just below the acquired growth of + 3.5% – point out by Mazziero Research – To further complete the estimates, we specify that indicating a -0.1% in the 3rd quarter after a + 1.1% in the 2nd does not represent a sharp slowdown, but only a slight retreat from the levels previously reached. Furthermore, all these estimates present a significant degree of uncertainty and may be revised later in the year”

Estimates on Italian public debt are also presented:

“The month of July should be the last to show a rise in debt with the achievement of a new all-time high of 2,774 billion, up from the previous 2,766 billion. From this level it should start to fall in August, to reach between 2.691 and 2.731 billion at the end of the year.

The graph shows the official data published by the Bank of Italy with a red line, and continues in gray with the values ​​estimated by Mazziero Research.

The reliability table indicates the differences between the official values ​​and the estimates previously made by Mazziero Research. In particular, the estimate in July 2022 of the public debt is an increase to 2,774 billion, with a “95% confidence interval between 2,766 and 2,782 billion”. The official data, please note, “will be published on: 15 September 2022”.

For December 2022, the estimates are of a value between “between 2.691 and 2.731 billion”, with a confidence interval of 95% (the official data will be published in mid-February 2023) “.

That said, focus on the impact of the impact of the BTP rate hike on the yields at issue.

Mazziero Research illustrates the situation with a graph:

“Government bond yields continue to rise at issue”, as the graph shows. “The graph shows the yield for the 10-year BTP and it is possible to observe how this went from 1.39% at the beginning of the year to 3.76% in the August issue, with an increase of 2.37%. The whole dynamics of the curve, on the various maturities, are showing significant increases in yield and this will pose challenges in financing interest spending, not immediately, but in two or three years’ time ”.

In fact, “some slight signs of acceleration in interest spending are beginning to emerge, but they are still very mild. Until July 2022, gross expenditure was 33.1 billion. Mazziero Research estimates that gross spending will have increased to 62.9 billion by the end of 2022. For net spending in the second quarter, the estimates are 31.2 billion; at the end of 2022, Mazziero Researcyh estimates net expenditure of € 58.6 billion.

Mazziero explains in the explanatory note that “gross interest expense means the outlay for interest as resulting from the cash account of the General Accounting Office; by net interest expense we mean the balance between interest income and expense reported in the official Istat statistics ”.