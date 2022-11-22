Listen to the audio version of the article

War in Ukraine, energy crisis, high inflation, economic slowdown and recession, rate hikes, climate risks: the banks are solid, well capitalized and with ample liquidity but they must be cautious, prudent in analyzing credit risk and the distribution of dividends, to prepare for tough times. The warning comes from José Manuel Campa, president of the European Banking Authority, the European Banking Authority EBA.

Here is the complete text of Campa’s exclusive interview with IlSole24Ore: an all-out dialogue on growing risks, provisions, dividends and buy-backs, Stage 2 loans and leveraged loans and mortgage loans, moratoriums and debt restructurings , on crypto-assets and non-bank operators, on TLTRO and liquidity, on Basel 3, stress tests and climate risks.

Supervision, the EBA, asks banks to be more prudent in assessing risks, when calculating the capital to be distributed and the prudential one. What are the risks that concern you the most? The more normal risk of a recession or the more anomalous risks such as illiquidity, the energy crisis, disorderly market volatility, unprecedented rate hikes in the euro area?

There are many open fronts and there is great uncertainty. The first front is that of the recession, if, as it seems, it will be confirmed. The economy has been slowing down for some time and is getting worse forecast by forecast. This is partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused damage even though it has been coped well by the banks with the help of tax guarantees and moratoriums. The slowdown is also partly due to the normalization of interest rates after a long period of negative rates. To this we add the geopolitical crisis of the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the rising prices of energy and raw materials, the future of globalization or deglobalization. Against all this, the banks are in a good position, they are well capitalized and have a large level of liquidity but they must be cautious looking at future scenarios, they must be more conservative in their capital projection for the next two years. They have to prepare for the worst.

Are the banks listening to you? Have the provisions increased?

So far we’ve seen the second quarter numbers, not the third. Profits have been good. But overall the provisions aren’t going up. Only a few banks have increased them. Meanwhile, the so-called “Stage2” loans, those that are still performing but risk becoming non-performing loans, are high and have risen a lot, they are over 9% of loans and advances at amortized costs, they have never been so high and this for us is an early warning sign. It’s a wake-up call. That’s why we tell banks to be cautious: don’t look at the past quarter but at what’s coming. Uncertainty is high.

Are you concerned about leveraged exposures, so-called leveraged loans?

Our concern is that in general, with very low interest rates, leveraged loans have grown a lot. And that with the rate hike this leverage will become heavier. But we are concerned about leveraged loans from the non-bank sector. Leveraged exposures on banks’ balance sheets are a reason for attention, not concern for us: leveraged loans from banks amount to 380 billion, against 2,000 billion for mortgage loans and therefore the figure is not high. NPLs on total leveraged loans are equal to 3.6%, exactly double the 1.8% of the NPL/total assets ratio. As with leveraged loans, non-bank loans are also growing strongly in the real estate sector: more so in Nordic countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands, not in southern Europe. The non-bank financial sector is not regulated like banks: to date, we are asking for more information from non-bank operators, on what type of activity they carry out and above all where they get financed to make mortgage loans. Another trend that we have seen, and which we are monitoring closely, is the growth in non-bank consumer lending. This is a phenomenon connected to digital lending, to digital loans, of the “buy now and pay later” type. Here, too, there is little transparency. The business has grown a lot with negative rates, but now that rates are climbing it will be difficult for these traders to keep afloat.