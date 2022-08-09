Home Business Banks: Bank of Italy: mortgage rates rise to 2.37% in June
Banks: Bank of Italy: mortgage rates rise to 2.37% in June

In June, the interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary costs (Annual Effective Global Rate, APR) stood at 2.37 per cent (2.27 in May), while those on new consumer credit disbursements to 8.34 per cent (8.25 in the previous month). This was announced by the Bank of Italy in the publication “Banks and money: national series”.

The interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies were equal to 1.44 per cent (1.19 in the previous month), those for amounts up to 1 million euros were equal to 1.97 per cent, while the rates on new loans exceeding this threshold stood at 1.15 per cent. And finally, the interest rates on the total of outstanding deposits were 0.31 per cent (as in the previous month).

