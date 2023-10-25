Banks, because a referendum would be needed to abolish the internal bailout

A referendum to abolish bail in? Here’s what it’s all about

A referendum to abolish bail in? (Bail-in was introduced in Italy in 2015 as part of the European directives for the resolution of banking crises. As part of this measure, shareholders and creditors of a troubled bank can be called upon to cover the bank’s losses before can receive public aid).

In light of the events that have occurred in Italy, it would be interesting to organize a referendum to abolish the bail in and at the moment, as much as I have tried, I have no confirmation of how much it cost the thousands of people involved; the only data I have found are those of how much it cost, between bailouts and recapitalizations, all for a total of between 60 and 70 billion euros, less than 1/3 of which was covered by the Italian State, therefore with the money of taxpayers.

Why? After having noted that in Italy there was a consistent number of banks subjected to bail in, which has cost savers a lot and is still unresolved, and in view of the next and almost imminent financial crash, there could be returns like a boomerang to the banks (and it is not just me who fears this, but the most authoritative economists and financiers in the world), the concern is that the latter are not able to deal with a possible scenario very complicated and the reasons could be the size, or insufficient provisions to deal with in a serious market crisis.

The signs are practically all there:

1. price volatility in real estate internationally, with several bankruptcies and restructurings in China, Europe and the USA;

2. mortgage and leasing installments that are difficult to collect;

3. strong exposure to mortgages and leasing towards companies and real estate funds, ergo involvement of banks and financial companies which in turn rely on the banks;

4. Sudden decrease in the prices of government bonds to be aligned with interest rates;

5. 11 European nations have a deficit/GDP ratio above 60%;

6. companies that cannot find financing;

7. new outbreaks of warsee Middle East;

8. unexpected increase in gas and oil prices:

Application for Italy: Does the National Resolution Fund have sufficient liquidity? What about the International Monetary Fund which had predicted an increase in world GDP from 3.9 to 4.4% in 2022, will it be revised in light of the latest events? Will savers’ confidence in the markets still have a positive note? Will Central Banks be able to manage this new scenario? Having made all the necessary conjurations, some friends tell me that to hold a referendum it is necessary to involve people to collect signatures and funds to publicize the referendum itself. Now there could be two solutions: the first is to ask the European Parliament to quash (cancel, repeal, revoke) the BRRD Directive of 2014/19/EU, which is also unconstitutional as far as Italy is concerned, and given that we are close to the renewal of the European Parliament it would be a bad idea if the Parties decided to include it in their programmes.

The second is to address ourselves directly to the Consumer and Savers Associations that have branches throughout Europe. The final question is: why must savers always have to pay for the misdeeds of unfaithful and fraudulent administrators, shamefully paid and careless? I have proposed the reasons for the referendum and put them in plain sight, now it would also be up to us savers, shareholders, bondholders and account holders to do our part. Do we all agree or are we waiting for, as they always say in these cases: “it had to happen to me?” Faber est suaefortunae – Everyone is the architect of their own destiny (Sallust)

