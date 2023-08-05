Banks. CGIA: business loans have fallen by 5%

I bank loans to Italian companies (non-financial companies) decreased by 5% (equal to -33.3 billion euro) and among the 20 countries of the Eurozone only Cyprus recorded a worse result than ours. Among the big names, on the other hand, the +7.4% recorded by Germany and the +4.5% by France stand out; only Spain suffered a contraction (-2.8%) which, however, was much more contained than ours.

An analysis of theResearch office of the Cgia of Mestre which processed the data made available by the European Central Bank, relating to the 12 months ending in May 2023.

Trieste is the province most affected by the credit crunch

Among the Italian provinces, the most affected in percentage terms by the credit crunch that hit the country was Trieste. Between May 2023 and the same month of 2022, the Julian capital recorded a 15% reduction in performing loans (i.e. net of non-performing loans) to businesses (-673.8 million euros). Followed by Aosta with -14.6% (290.7 million), Biella with -12.7% (-232 million), Savona with -12.2% (251.2 million) and Cagliari with -11 .6% (-384.3 million euros).

In absolute terms the reality more penalized was Rome with a decrease of 5.1 billion euros. According to the Cgia Mestre “the situation of slowdown in the world economy to which is added the sharp increase in the cost of money would have significantly weakened the demand for liquidity. Furthermore, many find it more convenient to finance themselves by withdrawing the resources allocated to their current account”. In the last year, in fact, the bank deposits of Italian companies decreased by 4.3% (-21.5 billion euro).

The trend of bank loans to companies has been steadily declining since 2011; a slight trend reversal occurred between the first months of 2020 and September 2022, thanks – it is said – to the public guarantees measures put in place by the Conte 1 and Conte 2 governments which allowed entrepreneurs to access credit more easily.

In the last year the trend has changed direction. The increase in interest rates contributed significantly to reducing the flow of loans to economic activities and the consequences were paid most by small businesses. Those with fewer than 20 employees, in fact, suffered a 7.7% reduction in performing loans (-9.5 billion); for those with at least 20, on the other hand, the cut was halved: -3.8% (-22.5 billion euros).

